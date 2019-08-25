Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, August 24th. 2019 –

After reading about the vicious and horrific murder of 69 year old Ofelia Hernandez Cruz which occurred on August 13th., many people were hoping that the perpetrators would be caught quickly. LINKED NEWS ARTICLE

Ofelia Hernandez Cruz, 69, was beaten to death with what was believed to be a hammer, by two men who were allegedly after her husband’s shotgun. Today, Police arrested and charged Derry Bennett, 18, a resident of Camalote, for murder. Another man is still being sought.

