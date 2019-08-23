Belize News, Reporter.bz

Young-man Caught With A Lot Of Weed – Mule ?
August 23
15:05 2019
Friday, August 23rd. 2019 –
Police have formally charged Patrick Dean Tillett, 21, with Possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply. On Thursday, a search of a silver Ford SUV in Hattieville being driven by Tillett yielded 2 crocus sacks, each containing 10 parcels of suspected cannabis. The find weighed in at 10.5 kilos, or a little over 23 pounds.
