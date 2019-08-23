Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, August 23rd. 2019 –

The Government of Belize in collaboration with the European Union (EU) under the Banana Accompanying Measures (BAM) programme will officially inaugurate the Bella Vista Polyclinic II and the Independence Polyclinic (first floor) in the Stann Creek and the Toledo District on August 26, 2019, commencing at 11 am.

The completion of the health facilities were funded by the Government of Belize and the European Union under the Banana Accompanying Measures (BAM) Programme at a combined cost of €460,470 or BZ $968,000 – ( Bella Vista € 294,930 or BZ$620,000 and Independence €165,540 or BZ$348,000). Medical equipment, which includes an ambulance, were purchased for € 375,761 or BZ 789,925. The communities that will receive improved health services are Independence Village, Bella Vista Village and surrounding villages which include Trio, San Isidro, San Pablo, Bladen, Swasey and Monkey River.

This inauguration completes the health interventions in the Banana Belt Areas of the Stann Creek District funded under the Banana Accompanying Measures. The other completed interventions include the improvement of 10 sanitation improvement facilities at a cost of € 621,355 or BZ$ 1,287,293 and health promotional activities that addressed food, water, and vector-borne diseases within the banana belt area of Belize for a total of € 132,659 (BZ$ 278,876.00).

Completion of the Bella Vista Polyclinic, Independence Polyclinic(first floor), purchase of medical equipment for both facilities along with the sanitation intervention demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Government of Belize towards Goal 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing) and Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) of the United Nations (UN) 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the EU’s commitment in Belize for the improvement of the Banana Industry and rural communities.

Honourable Pablo Marin and Mr. Nicolaus Hansmann of the Delegation of the European Union to Belize will officiate at the function. Other senior public officials from the Ministry of Works, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Economic Development will also participate in the ceremony.