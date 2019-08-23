Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, August 23rd. 2019 –

The Reporter has been able to confirm that a body has been found floating near mangroves in the Central Lagoon of the Turneffe Atoll. Reliable sources have said that the Coast Guard and Scenes of Crime personnel headed to the scene at 5:30am this morning ‘Friday August 23’, and are still currently on site.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

Family members have contacted the Reporter to confim that the body found floating near Turneffe is that of Belize City resident Michael Hyde, allegedly from the St. Martin de Porres area.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

Friday. August 23rd.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO