Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • A Closer Look At The Plan To Create A New LPG Gas Consortium The Energy Dollars in Your Kitchen Thursday, August 22nd. 2019 – By Neri Briceno – Much of Friday’s house meeting was spent chatting about China. Apart from the 50 million...
  • Is Barrow Leaving Earlier Than Expected? The United Democratic Party (UDP) announced during its National Party Council meeting on Saturday that it will hold its National Leadership Convention on Sunday, February 9, 2020. At the event...
  • Massive Croc Grabs Tourist Renee Dessommes, 39, a tourist who had been enjoying the sun, sea and sand in San Pedro, almost met her death when a 12-foot long crocodile attacked her in the...
  • DOE Fingers BSI/ASR for Pollution in New River The Department of the Environment (DOE) has issued a release noting that they will be meeting with key industrial and commercial facilities along the New River including the Belize Sugar...
  

Body Found Near Turneffe Atoll Is Belize City Man – Michael Hyde

Body Found Near Turneffe Atoll Is Belize City Man – Michael Hyde
August 23
10:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Friday, August 23rd. 2019 –

The Reporter has been able to confirm that a body has been found floating near mangroves in the Central Lagoon of the Turneffe Atoll. Reliable sources have said that the Coast Guard and Scenes of Crime personnel headed to the scene at 5:30am this morning ‘Friday August 23’, and are still currently on site.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

Family members have contacted the Reporter to confim that the body found floating near Turneffe is that of Belize City resident Michael Hyde, allegedly from the St. Martin de Porres area.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

Friday. August 23rd.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.