Belize News, Reporter.bz

Robbery At Popular Chinese Grocer In Kings Park

Robbery At Popular Chinese Grocer In Kings Park
August 22
15:26 2019
Thursday, August 22nd. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that the UN Chinese store located in front of Lopez Mateos Park in the King’s Park Area was just robbed.

We are told the proprietors were tied up and the armed assailants took cash from behind the counter before fleeing the scene.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

