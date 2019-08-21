Belize News, Reporter.bz

MOH Increases Warning About This Flying Monster

August 21
11:27 2019
Wednesday, August 21st. 2019 –

New dengue figures released by the Ministry of Health have prompted health officials to embark on an aggressive vector control program in four districts where marked increases have occurred.

Director of Health Services, Dr. Marvin Manzanero told the Reporter on Tuesday that up until Saturday, August 18, there were 950 confirmed dengue cases and 814 clinical suspect cases – the latter being patients who were not tested but were classified as dengue, based on the signs and symptoms they displayed. These figures bring the total number of dengue cases to 1764 for 2019.

