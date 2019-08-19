Belize News, Reporter.bz

UPDATE: UPDATE: UPDATE: Child Dies Suddenly in Mother’s Presence in Cayo

August 19
16:49 2019
Monday, August 19th. 2019 – 5.00pm

Today, August 19th. a post mortem examination conducted on the body of Danielle Hall, 9, determined that she had been strangled. The lifeless body of Hall was found by her father on Sunday. He told Police that he was called home because neighbours reported that his wife was acting strangely and breaking up things inside the house they shared in the village of Unitedville.

The child was found on the bed while her mother was on the floor, allegedly incoherent. We are told the mother has been detained by Police since then, pending the finding of the examination.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

. . . . . . . . . .

Saturday, August 17th. 2019 – 10.30am

San Ignacio Police are investigating the sudden death of a little girl, age 9, on Friday, August 16th..

The child’s father, reported to Police that he got a call around 11:00 am, at his work, urging him to report home because his wife was breaking up things inside the house.

By the time Mr. Hall reached home, he found his daughter, Danielle Hall, 9, lying on the bed dead and his wife was reportedly rolling around on the floor. Mr. Hall told Police that he picked up the little girl and rushed her to the Loma Luz Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Our initial Police information is that there were no signs of violence on the child’s body. Investigations continue.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
This may take a second or two.