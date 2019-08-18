Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Is Barrow Leaving Earlier Than Expected? The United Democratic Party (UDP) announced during its National Party Council meeting on Saturday that it will hold its National Leadership Convention on Sunday, February 9, 2020. At the event...
  • Massive Croc Grabs Tourist Renee Dessommes, 39, a tourist who had been enjoying the sun, sea and sand in San Pedro, almost met her death when a 12-foot long crocodile attacked her in the...
  • DOE Fingers BSI/ASR for Pollution in New River The Department of the Environment (DOE) has issued a release noting that they will be meeting with key industrial and commercial facilities along the New River including the Belize Sugar...
  • DENGUE CLAIMS FIRST VICTIM Ministry of Health Says Maybe Two Two mothers are dead and Dengue fever has been confirmed to be the cause of death in one and suspected to be the cause of the other; and the Ministry...
  

R.T.A On The Placencia Road

R.T.A On The Placencia Road
August 18
18:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sunday, August 18th. 2019 –

There was an accident on the Placencia Road this afternoon which involved 2 vehicles, thus far there are no reports of fatalities, but the police has not confirmed anything and reports about the details and injuries were not available at the time of this news posting.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • R.T.A On The Placencia Road Sunday, August 18th. 2019 – There was an accident on the Placencia Road this afternoon which involved 2 vehicles, thus far there are no reports of fatalities, but the police...
  • Fire Reported At Bar Near Fish Market Sunday, August 18th. 2019 – By Marion Ali There are reports of a fire at a bar near the fish market bridge on Vernon Street in Belize City. Fire fighters...
  • UPDATE: Chopping Death in Hope Creek Village UPDATE: Sunday August, 18th. 2019 – Police have released the name of the chopping victim in Hope Creek Village, Stann Creek. He is Kelvin Esau Guerrero Hernandez, 40, a Salvadoran...
  • STRANGE – Child Dies Suddenly in Mother’s Presence in Cayo Saturday, August 17th. 2019 – By Marion Ali – San Ignacio Police are investigating the sudden death of a little girl, age 9, on Friday, August 16th.. The child’s father,...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.