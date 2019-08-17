Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, August 17th. 2019 –

By Marion Ali –

San Ignacio Police are investigating the sudden death of a little girl, age 8, on Friday, August 16th..

The child’s father, reported to Police that he got a call around 11:00 am, at his work, urging him to report home because his wife was breaking up things inside the house.

By the time Hall reached home, he found his daughter, Danielle Hall, 9, lying on the bed dead and his wife was reportedly rolling around on the floor. Hall told Police that he picked up the little girl and rushed her to the Loma Luz Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Our initial Police information is that there were no signs of violence on the child’s body. Investigations continue.

