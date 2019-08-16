Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, August 16th. 2019 –

By Marion Ali

The Reporter has received reports that employees of one of the Ministry of Health’s polyclinics in southern Belize have staged a sick-out to protest a deduction in their bonuses.

This is the second such report for this week – the first being a similar sick-out by eight employees of the Dangriga Polyclinic.

Reports are that health workers from another polyclinic are planning a sick-out as well in solidarity with their fellow colleagues.

