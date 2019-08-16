Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Massive Croc Grabs Tourist Renee Dessommes, 39, a tourist who had been enjoying the sun, sea and sand in San Pedro, almost met her death when a 12-foot long crocodile attacked her in the...
  • DOE Fingers BSI/ASR for Pollution in New River The Department of the Environment (DOE) has issued a release noting that they will be meeting with key industrial and commercial facilities along the New River including the Belize Sugar...
  • Marin Confuses MoH/NHI Debacle Friday, August 9th. 2019 – Minister of Health, Pablo Marin, in an interview with the media on Wednesday attempted to stem criticism following controversy over a $1.68 Million contract awarded...
  • Vehicle Plunges into Haulover Creek VIDEO BELOW Commuters in downtown Belize City on Tuesday morning were witness to a real-live sequence of events that could have rivaled any Hollywood action movie. An out of control...
  

Health Workers in Southern Belize Stage Sick-Out

Health Workers in Southern Belize Stage Sick-Out
August 16
19:28 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Friday, August 16th. 2019 –
By Marion Ali

The Reporter has received reports that employees of one of the Ministry of Health’s polyclinics in southern Belize have staged a sick-out to protest a deduction in their bonuses.

This is the second such report for this week – the first being a similar sick-out by eight employees of the Dangriga Polyclinic.

Reports are that health workers from another polyclinic are planning a sick-out as well in solidarity with their fellow colleagues.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.