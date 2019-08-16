Belize News, Reporter.bz

Mexican domestic Ofelia Hernandez Cruz, 69, is dead after she was violently attacked and beaten to death at her home located in Sandhill, by two men who were reportedly looking for her husband’s licensed shotgun.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

Around 4:50 p.m. on August 13th, neighbors who lived in the remote area on Salt Creek Road in the village reportedly heard screams coming from Cruz’s residence. The sounds raised the alarm and when two men were seen dashing from the residence on a scooter, neighbors placed a call to the Ladyville Police Station requesting assistance.

Police responded to the scene shortly after, which was when they found Cruz lying face down inside her home with severe injuries to her head and body. While Commissioner of Police Chester Williams noted that Cruz appeared to be lifeless, she was still rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

In an interview, ComPol Williams revealed that an investigation conducted at the property revealed that there were no signs of forced entry, and so authorities suspect that Cruz had left her door ajar. According to Williams, Cruz resided at the property with her husband but he was not at home when the incident happened and had gone into the village to run some errands. From the evidence gathered at the scene, Williams told the media that he suspects that there were multiple assailants and Police have detained several persons for questioning.

On Thursday, ACP Joseph Myvett of the National Crimes Investigation Branch told media that Police are seeking two men. Myvett would not disclose whether those suspects are villagers but he confirmed that they were seen in the neighborhood prior to the incident.

Reports reaching the Reporter indicate that the men were looking for a shotgun. The men were allegedly seen with the firearm when they fled the scene. On Thursday Myvett disclosed that while investigators were still fumbling with a possible motive for the deadly home invasion, they were informed that a shotgun was stolen from the residence and are in the process of verifying that report.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO