Belize News, Reporter.bz

Investigators were initially relying on the results of a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death of an elderly American national who was found dead on a sailboat off the coast of Dangriga on Sunday evening.

However, on Monday, August 12th. when the results of the post-mortem examination returned, it was inconclusive due to the advanced state of decomposition that the body was in and so authorities will never know the circumstances leading up to the death of Michael Malcolm Junker, 71. This week when authorities reported on the discovery of Junker’s body, they indicated that they did not view any visible signs of injuries to his body.

Coast Guard personnel discovered Junker’s sailboat in the waters eighteen miles east of Dangriga Town near Colson Caye. When Coast Guard personnel boarded the vessel they found Junker’s decomposed body onboard. Authorities were able to identify the deceased based on a passport and other personal documents found nearby.

On Monday Police indicated that they did not have any information on Junker’s entry or stay in Belize.

However, over the past couple of days, acquaintances of the deceased reached out to the Reporter to explain that Junker has been living in Belize for the past two years. According to the friends, Junker had previously resided in San Pedro but had relocated to live on his sailboat and travel the seas. At times Junker would dock his sailboat at the Marina in Belize City and recently rented a docking space in Placencia.

The friends say that the last time they heard from Junker was on Saturday when he indicated that he would sail down to Placencia to dock his boat. Since then they said that they have been contacting him but got no reply. The individuals told the Reporter that Junker was recently diagnosed with skin cancer and although he recently returned from obtaining treatment in the US his health was deteriorating. Due to his health condition and his age, Junker’s friends say that they suspect he suffered a heart attack on his sailboat.

