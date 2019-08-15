Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Marin Confuses MoH/NHI Debacle Friday, August 9th. 2019 – Minister of Health, Pablo Marin, in an interview with the media on Wednesday attempted to stem criticism following controversy over a $1.68 Million contract awarded...
  • Vehicle Plunges into Haulover Creek VIDEO BELOW Commuters in downtown Belize City on Tuesday morning were witness to a real-live sequence of events that could have rivaled any Hollywood action movie. An out of control...
  • PUP’s John Briceño Survives Serious RTA On Friday August 2nd. PUP Leader John Briceño and his driver, Edwin Hill, had to be taken to the Northern Medical Plaza in Orange Walk Town after the vehicle that...
  • RIOT AT TANGO ELEVEN -Inmates Attack Guards at Prison Eight prisoners, one of them identified as the ringleader who has a history of violent behavior, have been placed in administrative segregation following a riot at the Belize Central Prison...
  

CXC Appoints New Registrar – CEO

CXC Appoints New Registrar – CEO
August 15
20:14 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

VIDEO BELOW

By: Michael M Barrow

Wednesday, August 14th. 2019 –

Just about all students in Belize’s high Schools and Jr. Colleges take the CXC Exams at the end of the school year before graduating. The board that manages and are the administrators of that exam is based in St. Michael’s Barbados, and today the board of directors appointed a new Registrar/CEO to the position.

He is Dr. Wayne Wesley and according to the CXC Board, he comes to the position with some impressive credentials.

The CXC was created in 1972 by agreement within the Caricom union countries, and at that time the internet and smart phones were not even on the horizon.

The internet was created in the early 1990s in the industrialized countries (USA) and then became more accessible in the Caribbean in the late 1990s to our present day, where access in some countries are as high as 70% of households and in some Caricom countries only 40% of households have internet access.

The new CEO and the management of the CXC should and will probably undergo some challenges to blend the scope of the CXC with our modern world which is impacted by the increase use of information technology and digitization, as the children of the 21st century have access to different mediums for learning and a world of light-speed access to an oracle of information.

VIDEO Courtesy: Caricom Newstime

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.