Belize News, Reporter.bz

By: Michael M Barrow

Wednesday, August 14th. 2019 –

Just about all students in Belize’s high Schools and Jr. Colleges take the CXC Exams at the end of the school year before graduating. The board that manages and are the administrators of that exam is based in St. Michael’s Barbados, and today the board of directors appointed a new Registrar/CEO to the position.

He is Dr. Wayne Wesley and according to the CXC Board, he comes to the position with some impressive credentials.

The CXC was created in 1972 by agreement within the Caricom union countries, and at that time the internet and smart phones were not even on the horizon.

The internet was created in the early 1990s in the industrialized countries (USA) and then became more accessible in the Caribbean in the late 1990s to our present day, where access in some countries are as high as 70% of households and in some Caricom countries only 40% of households have internet access.

The new CEO and the management of the CXC should and will probably undergo some challenges to blend the scope of the CXC with our modern world which is impacted by the increase use of information technology and digitization, as the children of the 21st century have access to different mediums for learning and a world of light-speed access to an oracle of information.

