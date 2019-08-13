Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, August 13th. 2019 –

The United Democratic Party has confirmed that the Party’s National Convention will be held on February 9, 2020, and all eyes will be on the race for leadership. Both Patrick Faber and John Saldivar, senior U.D.P. Ministers, have declared their intention to lead.

So what happens after Convention? Will the PM step down immediately to make way for his successor? Or hold on in his official Prime Ministerial capacity until elections? Today U.D.P.

Chairman Alberto August told the Reporter that “Our Party Leader will stay as long as is necessary to keep our party firmly united…the PM has the Party’s approval to demit the Party Leader position whenever he deems the time to be right. No one is pushing him out. The party wishes he could stay.”

