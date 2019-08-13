Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, August 13th. 2019 –

Three men who were arrested in February, 2019 in Benque Viejo with two prohibited weapons and ammunition were acquitted today. The men, Belizean Edgar De La O, Guatemalan Jorge Luis Reyes Villeda and a Belizean minor were set free after their attorney, Hurl Hamilton, made a No Case submission after the prosecution closed its case.

In an interview, Hamilton claimed that the prosecution’s witnesses had failed to get the weapons introduced into evidence, and that is where the case fell apart.

The trio was apprehended just after 12:15 a.m. on February 10th outside a nightclub in Benque Viejo Town in possession of an AK-47 rifle, a 5.56 mini Galil weapon, 47 rounds of 7.62 ammunition and fourteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition.

The Guatemalan was re-arrested by Police as he left the Courtroom today, and Hamilton told the media he believes that the Police say will bring back the charges against the three men.

