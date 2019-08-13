Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, August 13th. 2019 –

In July, Police Constables Hallet King and Leonard Nunez were found guilty of Manslaughter in the death of Hilberto Sotz, 18. Sotz was beaten to death while in Police custody in caye Caulker in 2015.

Today, the men were sentenced by Justice Colin Williams to nine months for the crime, minus time served on remand, and so the men were free to go.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

