Belize News, Reporter.bz

Cops Who Beat Inmate To Death Sentenced To Time Served, 9 Months

August 13
18:14 2019
Tuesday, August 13th. 2019 –

In July, Police Constables Hallet King and Leonard Nunez were found guilty of Manslaughter in the death of Hilberto Sotz, 18. Sotz was beaten to death while in Police custody in caye Caulker in 2015.

Today, the men were sentenced by Justice Colin Williams to nine months for the crime, minus time served on remand, and so the men were free to go.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

