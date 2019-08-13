Belize News, Reporter.bz

Second Person Charge For Murder Of Oscar Rosado

August 13
15:04 2019
Tuesday, August 13th. 2019 –

Belize City businessman Oscar Rosado Sr. was gunned down in his store in April, 2018, and one month after Police arrested Brandon Hughes, 18, and charged him for murder.

At the time, cops stated that they were looking for two other persons for the crime, but those persons were in hiding. Today another man, Jose Gomez, was formally charged and arraigned for the murder.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

