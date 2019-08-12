Belize News, Reporter.bz

In the second round of voting Guatemalan voters erased the lead of former first lady Sandra Torres and elected a right wing candidate of the Va-mos Party Alejandro Giamatelli, 63, to be the new President.He has the backing of the Guatemalan military and economic power brokers in his country.

Giamatelli, a former superindent of Prisons, has a plan to keep poor Guatemalans from leaving the country. He also has a plan to curb the violence in Guatemala, by re-introducing the death penalty.

He was prosecuted for extra-judicial executions after police killed seven prisoners while he was direc-tor of Guatemala’s prison system, but nothing came of the indictments. Only 42 percent of the electorate participated in last Sunday’s elections.

Giamatelli has said he wants to make changes to the agreement with President Donald Trump over using Guatemala to control the flow of Central Americans seek-ing asylum in the United States. More people in Guatemala are trying to flee to the United States than from Honduras and El Slva-dor and Nicaragua combined. They cite violence and poverty as the main reasons for trying to get out.

He will be sworn is as President on January 14th. 2020.

