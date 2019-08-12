Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, August 12th. 2019 –

An Earthquake was felt in Belize this afternoon by many Belizeans who wondered if it was just a heavy-truck passing in their area or distant pile driving.

It was an Earthquake near Tonalá in the state of Chiapas on Mexico’s western shores of the Pacific ocean. According to the U.S.G.S. the 5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 2.39pm, but many Belizeans who took note to look at their clocks say it happened at 2.41pm.

According to the U.S.G.S the depth of the earthquake was fairly shallow, at just 52km or 32 miles in depth, below the surface of the earth. Shallow earthquakes are any quake that is less than 70km in depth. Shallow earthquakes are felt at further distance.

Mexico is a very earthquake active country, and especially that region of Mexico that is near the Mexico-Guatemala southwestern border. On February 1st. 2019 the same area was jolted by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake that lasted for more than a minute.

No major damages have been reported so far in Chiapas, Mexico.

