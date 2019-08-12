Belize News, Reporter.bz

Diplomats Present Credentials and Courtesy Visit from High Commissioner

Diplomats Present Credentials and Courtesy Visit from High Commissioner
August 12
12:15 2019
Monday, August 12th. 2019 –

The following is a Government Of Belize Press Release, verbatim. Non of the content or statements herein are based on researched news by The Reporter, but is provided as a public service to convey information and or news from the Government of Belize.

Today Ambassadors from 2 countries presented their credentials and a high commissioner paid a courtesy visit to the Governor General H.E. Sir Colville Young at the Belize House in Belmopan.

The High Commissioner of India to Belize H.E. Mr. Manpreet Vohra and his family paid a courtesy visit to the Governor General as he has been newly appointed to serve in Belize.

Presenting their letters of credence were H.E. Mr. Nguyen Hoai Duong of Vietnam and H.E. Mr. Valentin Petrov Modev of Bulgaria. The Governor General graciously welcomed the ambassadors and offered his best regards to them during their tenure in Belize. The ambassadors both thanked the Governor General for welcoming them and conveyed on behalf of their respective country the intentions of strengthening diplomatic relations with Belize.

