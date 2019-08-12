Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, August 12th. 2019 –

Multiple sources are telling the Reporter that the badly decomposed body of a man has been found in a lagoon in Dangriga. There are currently two men missing in strange circumstances and it is believed to be one of them.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

Identification is difficult because of the condition of the body, but we have been told that family members of one of the two missing men are on the scene.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES.

Read the full story and details in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO