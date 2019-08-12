Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, August 12th. 2019 –

On Wednesday August 7th. we reported on an incident that occurred on Cross Caye, which is about 12 miles off the coast of Dangriga.

Today the police found a body at a lagoon off the coast of Dangriga, but have not officially identified the body of the dark-complexioned male found in the Gra Gra Lagoon.

The body was found in an advanced state of decomposition. The Reporter spoke to the father of missing fisherman Derrick Ramirez moments ago, and he told us that he was called in to view the body, and was only able to identify it from tattoos and personal items because the body is headless.

