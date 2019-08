Marin Confuses MoH/NHI Debacle Friday, August 9th. 2019 – Minister of Health, Pablo Marin, in an interview with the media on Wednesday attempted to stem criticism following controversy over a $1.68 Million contract awarded...

Vehicle Plunges into Haulover Creek VIDEO BELOW Commuters in downtown Belize City on Tuesday morning were witness to a real-live sequence of events that could have rivaled any Hollywood action movie. An out of control...

PUP’s John Briceño Survives Serious RTA On Friday August 2nd. PUP Leader John Briceño and his driver, Edwin Hill, had to be taken to the Northern Medical Plaza in Orange Walk Town after the vehicle that...