Belize News, Reporter.bz

Fisherman Shoots Fellow Fisherman At Caye Camp

Fisherman Shoots Fellow Fisherman At Caye Camp
August 11
20:42 2019
Sunday, August 12th. 2019 –

There was a shooting incident at a fishing camp located on Long Caye yesterday. Around 10:00 pm Saturday night, August 11th. Ricardo Mendoza and Jose Cortez were at the Caye and retired for the night.

Sometime after, Cortez was awakened by the dogs. He got up, took a.22 rifle and went outside. He saw a person near the boats and fired a single shot toward the shadows. Mendoza was hit, fell and received a cut to his head. Police are investigating the matter.

