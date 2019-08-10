Belize News, Reporter.bz

Mother And Child Missing

Mother And Child Missing
August 10
11:48 2019
Friday, August 9th. 2019 –

Authorities in northern Belize are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a mother and her two-year-old son who have been reported missing in the Corozal District.

Since yesterday, August 8th, family members of Regina Villanueva, 22, have not been able to make any contact with her. She was last seen departing her home in Cristo Rey en-route to Corozal Town.

Villanueva was accompanied by her son, Brandon Arana. The young mother is 4 feet two inches in height, slim built, has long black hair and is of fair complexion.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police in finding Villanueva and her son are asked to call 402-0022.

