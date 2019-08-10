Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, August 9th. 2019 –

West Canal resident, 32 year old, Brian Armstrong who allegedly belonged to the Rocky Road Gang in Belize City was shot and killed on Wednesday night in the Lake Independence neighborhood.

Not much is known about Armstrong’s murder, and investigators in Belize City are still trying to come up with a motive and suspects in the brutal murder. What investigators have been able to confirm is that prior to his murder, Armstrong was known to frequent the neighborhood where he was shot and killed.

Residents living in the CET Site area report that around 6:40 p.m. on August 7th, they heard multiple shots being fired in the vicinity. When Police responded, they came across the motionless body of a male person lying face up inside an open lot.

The body had what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the left side of the head. Authorities identified Armstrong and transported him to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Information from street sources indicates that over the weekend Armstrong had a misunderstanding with members of his gang over a motorbike that he had purchased. Sources say that Armstrong’s motorbike was vandalized and that led to the quarrel which led to him being expelled from the group and neighborhood.

Police could not say whether they believe Armstrong was killed by members of his own gang or whether it was from a rival gang member. They, however, told the press that Armstrong has had multiple run-ins with the law, the most recent of which was when he was charged with being the member of a gang.

