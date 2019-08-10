Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, August 10th. 2019 –

Call them abandoned and burnt planes or call them alleged drug plane, but our better sense tells us that these are drug planes and today was no exception.

Another burnt twin engine Cessna airplane was found earlier today just off the Monkey River road on a makeshift airstrip. The plane was completely burnt and nothing was found in the area.

The cost of a used twin engine Cessna aircraft ranges from 200,000 to as high as 1 million U.S dollars. Logic tells us that to destroy the aircraft means that it’s contents must be worth much more than the value of the plane.

