Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • WHO WILL PAY FOR $1.6M BUILDING? PM Barrow Says Ask MoH… Monday August 5th. 2019 – A Memorandum from the Ministry of Finance which was circulated to the media last week, purportedly showed approval from the Ministry for a construction contract...
  • IS COP ‘GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER?’ Two weeks after Allyson Major was shot to the back of the head, an injury which would cause his death, the cop who allegedly pulled the trigger, Cpl. Kent Martinez,...
  • MOH CAUGHT IN NHI RESERVES SCANDAL Saturday, 03 August 2019 A source at the Ministry of Health has informed the Reporter that neither CEO George Gough nor Minister of Health Pablo Marin have any plans to...
  • Bus Association Threatens Nationwide Shutdown The Belize Bus Association has written to the Minister of Transport as well as the Prime Minister, threatening a nation-wide shutdown of the transport sector as bus operators have reached...
  

Shooting In Lords Bank Claims The Life Of Carlos Lopez

Shooting In Lords Bank Claims The Life Of Carlos Lopez
August 09
09:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Friday, August 9th. 2019 –

A shooting last night in the Lords Bank Area has claimed the life of Carlos Lopez, 35. Sometime after 8:00pm last night Lopez and his niece arrived at his home in Lords Bank when he was shot.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

The niece reports that they entered the house and shortly after heard multiple gunshots outside. The niece hid in one of the bedrooms and when the commotion ended, she found her uncle face down on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES. – Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

Tags
lords bankshooting
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.