Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, August 9th. 2019 –

A shooting last night in the Lords Bank Area has claimed the life of Carlos Lopez, 35. Sometime after 8:00pm last night Lopez and his niece arrived at his home in Lords Bank when he was shot.

The niece reports that they entered the house and shortly after heard multiple gunshots outside. The niece hid in one of the bedrooms and when the commotion ended, she found her uncle face down on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

