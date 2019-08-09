Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, August 9th. 2019 –

Caribbean Chicken’s Buttonwood Bay branch was robbed yesterday around 2:00 pm. The manager reported seeing 3 males enter the establishment. One of the robbers pointed a firearm at her husband’s face and demanded money while the other two approached them both, sprayed pepper spray on their faces and were told to lay on the floor. The assailants escaped with a number of valued items and cash.

