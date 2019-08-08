Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, August 8th. 2019 –

One man is dead and two others are being treated for cut wounds after an altercation at the Placencia Hotel Casino. According to reports three men were put out of the Casino around 1:00am. Witnesses say they then attacked the security guard with a knife.

When Police responded they learned that the guard was treated at the Placencia polyclinic for a cut wound, while another man identified as Everaldo Samayoa, 24, was transported to the Southern Regional Hospital where he died from a stab wound. Another man, Marlon Samayoa, is hospitalized with a stab sound on his back.

