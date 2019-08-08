Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • WHO WILL PAY FOR $1.6M BUILDING? PM Barrow Says Ask MoH… Monday August 5th. 2019 – A Memorandum from the Ministry of Finance which was circulated to the media last week, purportedly showed approval from the Ministry for a construction contract...
  • IS COP ‘GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER?’ Two weeks after Allyson Major was shot to the back of the head, an injury which would cause his death, the cop who allegedly pulled the trigger, Cpl. Kent Martinez,...
  • MOH CAUGHT IN NHI RESERVES SCANDAL Saturday, 03 August 2019 A source at the Ministry of Health has informed the Reporter that neither CEO George Gough nor Minister of Health Pablo Marin have any plans to...
  • Bus Association Threatens Nationwide Shutdown The Belize Bus Association has written to the Minister of Transport as well as the Prime Minister, threatening a nation-wide shutdown of the transport sector as bus operators have reached...
  

Wee Hours Altercation In Placencia – 1 Man Dead – Others Wounded

Wee Hours Altercation In Placencia – 1 Man Dead – Others Wounded
August 08
08:42 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Thursday, August 8th. 2019 –

One man is dead and two others are being treated for cut wounds after an altercation at the Placencia Hotel Casino. According to reports three men were put out of the Casino around 1:00am. Witnesses say they then attacked the security guard with a knife.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp

When Police responded they learned that the guard was treated at the Placencia polyclinic for a cut wound, while another man identified as Everaldo Samayoa, 24, was transported to the Southern Regional Hospital where he died from a stab wound. Another man, Marlon Samayoa, is hospitalized with a stab sound on his back.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES. – Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.