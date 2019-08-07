Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • WHO WILL PAY FOR $1.6M BUILDING? PM Barrow Says Ask MoH… Monday August 5th. 2019 – A Memorandum from the Ministry of Finance which was circulated to the media last week, purportedly showed approval from the Ministry for a construction contract...
  • IS COP ‘GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER?’ Two weeks after Allyson Major was shot to the back of the head, an injury which would cause his death, the cop who allegedly pulled the trigger, Cpl. Kent Martinez,...
  • MOH CAUGHT IN NHI RESERVES SCANDAL Saturday, 03 August 2019 A source at the Ministry of Health has informed the Reporter that neither CEO George Gough nor Minister of Health Pablo Marin have any plans to...
  • Bus Association Threatens Nationwide Shutdown The Belize Bus Association has written to the Minister of Transport as well as the Prime Minister, threatening a nation-wide shutdown of the transport sector as bus operators have reached...
  

Minister Says There Is No Nepotism & Corruption

Minister Says There Is No Nepotism & Corruption
August 07
17:09 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

VIDEO BELOW

Wednesday, August 7th. 209 –

Last week a memo written by the Ministry of Finance approving a contract worth $1.686M leaked. The contract was for the construction of a Central Stores Building for the Ministry of Health, using NHI funds managed by the SSB. Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dean Barrow told the Reporter, after the memo leaked, that the Memo was in response to a letter from the Ministry of Health which identified the funds.

The SSB also came out to say that they had received no application from the Ministry of Health, and any use of the NHI funds would have to be approved by the Board. Today Minister of Health Pablo Marin explained that it was only a ‘verbal’ proposal, and he had mentioned it to the PM, but not formally, and the SSB had been approached, at some point in time. Here are his comments.

LINKED NEWS ARTICLE

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.