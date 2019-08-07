Belize News, Reporter.bz

VIDEO BELOW

Wednesday, August 7th. 209

Last week a memo written by the Ministry of Finance approving a contract worth $1.686M leaked. The contract was for the construction of a Central Stores Building for the Ministry of Health, using NHI funds managed by the SSB. Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dean Barrow told the Reporter, after the memo leaked, that the Memo was in response to a letter from the Ministry of Health which identified the funds.

The SSB also came out to say that they had received no application from the Ministry of Health, and any use of the NHI funds would have to be approved by the Board. Today Minister of Health Pablo Marin explained that it was only a ‘verbal’ proposal, and he had mentioned it to the PM, but not formally, and the SSB had been approached, at some point in time. Here are his comments.

