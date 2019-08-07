Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, August 7th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that 10 prisoners housed in the Tango 11 section of the Belize Central Prison staged a riot this morning after 11:00. We are told three prison officers, one of them female, were hurt during the riot. Sources say within 20 minutes the ten men were subdued without serious injury.

Tango 11 is the section of the prison which houses those persons convicted of murder and other serious crimes. There are currently 119 prisoners housed in that section of the prison.

