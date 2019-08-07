Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • WHO WILL PAY FOR $1.6M BUILDING? PM Barrow Says Ask MoH… Monday August 5th. 2019 – A Memorandum from the Ministry of Finance which was circulated to the media last week, purportedly showed approval from the Ministry for a construction contract...
  • IS COP ‘GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER?’ Two weeks after Allyson Major was shot to the back of the head, an injury which would cause his death, the cop who allegedly pulled the trigger, Cpl. Kent Martinez,...
  • MOH CAUGHT IN NHI RESERVES SCANDAL Saturday, 03 August 2019 A source at the Ministry of Health has informed the Reporter that neither CEO George Gough nor Minister of Health Pablo Marin have any plans to...
  • Bus Association Threatens Nationwide Shutdown The Belize Bus Association has written to the Minister of Transport as well as the Prime Minister, threatening a nation-wide shutdown of the transport sector as bus operators have reached...
  

Bowen & Bowen – Steps Up Again, As Good Corporate Citizen

Bowen & Bowen – Steps Up Again, As Good Corporate Citizen
August 07
16:41 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Wednesday, August 7th. 2019 –

Today, Bowen and Bowen Company handed out 26 full scholarships to children who will be attending high school and in some cases, sixth form. The recipients are all children of the company’s employees and were selected based on need and academic performance.

According to the Public Relations Coordinator, John Palacio, a total of 109 children are on the scholarship program, which started five years ago. To date, Bowen and Bowen has spent over $500,000 on the program over the years.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES BOLEDO

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.