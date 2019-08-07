Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, August 7th. 2019 –

Today, Bowen and Bowen Company handed out 26 full scholarships to children who will be attending high school and in some cases, sixth form. The recipients are all children of the company’s employees and were selected based on need and academic performance.

According to the Public Relations Coordinator, John Palacio, a total of 109 children are on the scholarship program, which started five years ago. To date, Bowen and Bowen has spent over $500,000 on the program over the years.

