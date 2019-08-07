Belize News, Reporter.bz

Belizeans Encounter Violent Mystery Men Near Cross Caye

August 07
11:33 2019
Wednesday, August 7th. 2019 –

Dangriga Police are investigating the case of a man deemed missing at sea, but who is believed to have been murdered. According to reports, on Sunday a man visited the station to say that around midday he and two others were diving lobster near Cross Caye when they were approached by a boat with three men in it who told them to leave the area. They allegedly left, and had returned to their base at Cross Caye to pack up when the boat with the same three men inside arrived at their camp.

According to the individual making the report, two of the men, one armed with an assault rifle and the other with a 9mm, fired shots at Derrick Ramirez who ran off into the mangroves. He says the two men followed Ramirez into the mangroves and they heard multiple shots, after which the gunmen returned and the boat left.

The person making the report says they then went into the mangroves to look for Ramirez but could not find him. They say that up to now, he cannot be located.

A search for details about Cross Caye on the internet indicated at a web site that stated that “Cross Caye is a private island located 12 miles off the coast of Dangriga, Belize with Belize Barrier Reef break water views”.  however the rights of Belizeans to fish in that area are not circumvented by ownership of the private island.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES. – See the full story in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

