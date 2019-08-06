Belize News, Reporter.bz

Vehicle Runs Into The River Downtown – At Swing Bridge

Vehicle Runs Into The River Downtown – At Swing Bridge
August 06
09:39 2019
VIDEO BELOW

Tuesday, August 6th. 2019 –

A approximately 8.30am this morning (August 6th.) an SUV miraculously went into the river on the south side of the swing bridge where the commercial building is in downtown Belize City. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle somehow ended up in the middle of the river, as you can see in the video, as several people attempted to rescue the driver while it was sinking.

We say miraculously. because ‘for most Belizeans’ it would seem impossible for any car to go so far into the river, considering that the new commercial building that is on the south west side of the bridge has a concrete barrier that has flower plants, like a garden.

Our reporter is on the scene, and we have confirmed that the occupants got out safe, thanks to assistance from persons nearby. We warn that this is raw footage and there are some expletives expressed in the video. Viewer discretion is advised.

