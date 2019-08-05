Belize News, Reporter.bz

VIDEO BELOW

Today (Aug. 5th. 2019) the Reporter joined other media houses on a tour of the New River, following months of complaints of terrible pollution in the once pristine waterway. We were shocked by the state and stench of the river, particularly behind the BSI/ASR mill where waste water empties directly into it.

Today, the factory issued a release stating, “Belize Sugar Industries Ltd. (BSI) places great value on being an environmentally-conscious and responsible corporate citizen. Through our partnership with the Department of the Environment (DOE), we continue to monitor the river, through internal and external mechanisms regularly, as is required under our Environmental Compliance Plan (ECP).

