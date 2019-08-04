Belize News, Reporter.bz

PUP Leader Recovering At Home After Accident

August 04
17:47 2019
Sunday, August 4th. 2918 –

The Reporter spoke to leader of the PUP John Briceño this morning via phone from his home, where he is recovering from a traffic accident on Friday. He told us that apart from cuts and bruises and stiffness, he is in good spirits and grateful to be alive. Briceño’s vehicle flipped multiple times near Rhaburn Ridge Friday morning as driver Edwin Hill tried to avoid a bus which had crashed into a vehicle just ahead of them.

According to Briceño, “I give thanks to God that both Edwin and I were not badly injured or even killed. I’m grateful to those on the scene who assisted, the doctors and medical staff who gave us the best of care and I’m humbled by the many good wishes, calls of concern and prayers sent our way.”

