Belize News, Reporter.bz

BTL CEO SPEAKS ON IMMINENT DEPARTURE

August 03
10:23 2019
Saturday, 03 August 2019

At the end of June, two years after he took over as Chief Executive Officer at BTL, and just two days after an explosive allegation that BTL owed GST $29M in unpaid taxes, the announcement came that Rochus Schreiber was department the company. While there was and still is speculation of a connection between the allegation and the departure, BTL claimed that the decision was an amicable one based on personal reasons, and Schreiber never commented.

But on Friday, the outgoing CEO did, telling media, strangely, that this day was somewhat understood from the very beginning – “The preparation started on the day when I arrived because it was clear that I was the first foreign CEO of Belize and this is Belize Telemedia Limited, the national telecommunications company. So I started the job with a clear understanding that the integral part of my duties is to build up a succession team and to develop the organization. The succession will be very natural and smooth, and I do not expect any change. What we have started, this team is more than capable to continue.”

Schreiber took over two years ago from Anwar Barrow, son of Prime Minister Dean Barrow, and when he leaves Belize he will be succeeded, first in an Acting capacity, and then likely in a substantive role, by Ivan Tesecum, BTL’s current Chief Financial Officer.

