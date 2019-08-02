Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, 02 August 2019

The Social Security Board has received nothing but negative publicity recently, primarily because increases in contributions from employees and employers took effect at the start of July 2019. But it was all smiles this morning, as 43 students from across the country received scholarships from the SSB, providing access to education which may have proved difficult to attain otherwise.

The 18th Scholarship Award Ceremony took place at the Chamber of Commerce conference room in Belize City this morning, and Chief Executive Officer Colin Young explained that “SSB puts out an annual call for scholarships. Persons have to apply online. They can go into their branches in the various districts. Once those applications are achieved, they participate in interviews at the different branches.

Of the 43 scholarships issued, twenty-two are at the secondary level, sixteen for Sixth Form, two for vocational education and three at the Bachelor’s Degree level. To be eligible for the scholarships, candidates had to live in a household with a total income of under $25,000 and had to show academic proficiency and performance.

While the opportunity is almost heaven-sent, the candidates will have to work hard to keep the scholarships. According to Young, “the recipients must maintain a passing grade of 80 and above at the schools. They cannot be suspended or expelled. They have to submit their report cards at the end of every semester. If they do all of that they maintain the scholarship. If they don’t, they are given a warning and eventually it’s terminated.

The total cost of the scholarships has been estimated at $70,000.

