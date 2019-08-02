Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, Aug. 2nd. –

A serious road traffic accident in which PUP Leader John Briceño was injured has occurred earlier this morning August 2nd. The vehicle shows extensive damage that is consistent with a violent rollover.

Details are scarce at this time but the Reporter has confirmed that PUP leader John Briceño has been taken to the Northern Regional Hospital following an accident near Rhaburn Ridge on the Phillip Goldson Highway. We have not been able to determine the extent of injuries or if anybody else was hurt. We’ll have more details shortly.

