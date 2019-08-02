Belize News, Reporter.bz

Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wilfred “Sedi” Elrington, appeared in Court on Wednesday for an ongoing lawsuit between himself and his former business partners, the owners of Progresso Heights Limited, a real estate/housing development company selling property in Corozal. The matter, however, was most peculiar as Elrington made history, becoming the first sitting minister of government to act as his own defense attorney in litigation, and as a shareholder over a dispute regarding land sales. He even cross examined his former partner.

Elrington and his former business partner, American Lawrence Schneider via a video conference, appeared before Justice Courtney Abel on Wednesday morning. Elrington was flanked by political supporters and in Court was assisted by his nephew, fellow attorney and aspiring politician, Orson Elrington.

Schneider testified via video link from the US because he claims to fear for his freedom and life if he returns to Belize and further claims he has been threatened by Elrington. The allegation was made in Court two weeks ago, however, the judge found no evidence or merit in the claim. Notably, Elrington did not appear in Court on that occasion and has been accused of trying to frustrate the process, however, he claims he was ill and unable to attend.

During Elrington’s cross examination of Schneider on Wednesday, the American grew visibly irritated with the line of questioning, which Elrington seemed to relish. “You notice I’m not the one losing my cool. I’m not losing my cool,” he later told the press. When asked about the nature of the case, he acknowledged it was a “unique situation” and playfully boasted, “I make all kinds of records.”

The company was registered in 2003 and Elrington played an active role in its formation. During testimony in court, however, it was noted that Elrington, who argues the company acted illegally, simply did not inform or advise his partners that they were in contravention of the law by not holding an annual general meeting to appoint an authorized auditor to review its finances per the company’s articles.

A reporter questioned why he would not have informed his partners that they were in contravention of the law at any point since Progresso Heights was registered in 2003, asking if he felt no sense of responsibility. “No. You hear what he said? He’s dealing with companies in Belize for twenty years and in the US for twenty-five years. The man is a seasoned company man.”

In 2011, Elrington had a caution placed on the properties, prohibiting any sale of those lands. Attorney for Progresso Heights, Eamon Courtenay had even accused Elrington of using his political standing as advantage at the Lands Registry. He also said that prior to the last court session which he missed, he had been informed that the former Lands Registrar, who is a key witness in the case, is out of the country and no-one has been able to contact her.

The case resumes on September 17. We reached out to Courtenay for comment on the case, however, he said he would reserve his comments until then.

