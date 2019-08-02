Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, 02 August 2019 – PHOTOS BELOW –

Tonight, Leader of the People’s United Party John Briceño is at the Northern Medical Plaza in Orange Walk Town overnight for observation after he received injuries to his head in a road traffic accident this morning. Briceño’s driver, Edwin Hill, was treated for cut and bruises and released.

Late this evening the Reporter spoke to a family member of Briceño who informed the newspaper that tests had been done which confirmed that there was no internal bleeding. Briceño sustained a large cut wound to the head and received stitches, and while doctors say he is expected to make a full recovery, it was decided that he should be kept overnight.

This morning after 9:00 Briceño and Hill were near Rhaburn Ridge on the Phillip Goldson Highway, between miles 36 and 37, heading toward Belize City in a blue Toyota Prado. Just in front of them, an Albion Bus ran into the back of a Rav 4 which slowed suddenly, and in trying to avoid that accident, Hill swerved to the side of the road. The Prado lost control in loose gravel and flipped multiple times. Briceño was immediately rushed to the Northern Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police have no released the findings of their investigation, but we are told from a source in the Bus Association that they are looking at possible sanctions for the bus company which caused the accident. Briceño’s vehicle was totally destroyed.

