Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, Aug. 1st. 2019 –

Police are on the scene near the Boom Bridge where what is suspected to be a human body has been discovered. Sources tell us that they are in the process of ascertaining that it is indeed a human body, since it is completely wrapped up.

We are told that there is a strong smell coming from the object. Police have cordoned off the area and scenes of crime personnel have been called in. We’ll keep following this story.

