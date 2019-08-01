Belize News, Reporter.bz

Human Body Found Near Boom Bridge

August 01
10:05 2019
Thursday, Aug. 1st. 2019 –

Police are on the scene near the Boom Bridge where what is suspected to be a human body has been discovered. Sources tell us that they are in the process of ascertaining that it is indeed a human body, since it is completely wrapped up.

We are told that there is a strong smell coming from the object. Police have cordoned off the area and scenes of crime personnel have been called in. We’ll keep following this story.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES. – See the full story in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

