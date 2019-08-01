Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, August 1st. 2019 –

Non-resident Ambassador of Belize to Nicaragua, H.E. Alexis Rosado, presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Nicaragua, Commandante José Daniel Ortega Saavedra on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019. Ambassador Rosado also met with Vice President H.E. Doña Rosario Murillo Zambrana.

In his public address during the official ceremony, President Ortega noted the historic close ties of friendship and cooperation that happily exist between the governments and people of Belize and Nicaragua.

In his meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other senior officials, they exchanged assurances of their commitment to strengthen and expand cooperation between the two countries, such as in the agricultural, medical and educational fields. During this visit, the appointment of Belize’s Honorary Consul to Nicaragua, Mr. Maurice Morgan was also formalized with the Nicaraguan Government.

Ambassador Rosado was accompanied by First Secretary Mr. Luis Enrique Verde, Military Attaché, Lt. Col. Ricardo Leal, and Belize’s Honorary Consul in Nicaragua, Mr. Maurice Morgan.