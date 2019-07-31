Belize News, Reporter.bz

Power Outage Notice:

Two power outages scheduled on Sunday, August 4 to affect different areas of Belize City between 6:00am to 2:00pm as follows:

Magazine Road, Vernon, Ebony and Johnson Streets; East Collect Canal, Mosul, Baghdad and Orange Streets; West Canal; King, Church, Bishop and Albert Streets; Regent and Regent Street West; Cockburn Lane, Dean and South Streets; Wilson Street, Kelly Street, Freetown Road, Simon Lamb Street, St. Joseph Street from Heusner Crescent to Baymen Avenue, Baymen Avenue from St. Joseph Street to Princess Margaret Drive intersection, East Africa Street, Calle al Mar, 2nd Street, 9th Street, 14th Street, 3rd Street, Barrack Road, Craig Street, Eve Street, Goal Lane, Daly Street, Handyside Street, North Front Street from Gabourel Lane, Queen Street, Pinks Alley, Lottie Waight Street, Moguel Street, Lizarraga Avenue; Raccoon Street, Dolphin Street, Allenby Street, the portion of Vernon Street from Magazine Road to Lakeview Street, Cemetery Road, Seagull Street and Partridge Street; Fairweather Street, Mex Avenue, Waight Avenue, Kut Avenue, Racecourse Street, Albert Street West, Herbert Williams Street and Neal’s Pen Road, Euphrates Avenue, Allenby and King Streets; Basra, South, George, Wagner’s, Dean, Racecourse and Berkley Streets, West Canal; Faber’s Road, Faber’s Road Extension, Caesar Ridge Road, Trinity Street, Jane Usher Boulevard, Sanker Street and Nurse Finley Crescent; North Front Street, Douglas Jones Street, Cleghorn Street, Slaughterhouse Road, New Road, Pickstock Street, Hyde’s Lane, Queen Street, Hudson Street, Eyre Street, Cork Street, North Park, South Park, Fort Street, and Degree Street; Mahogany Street between Central American Boulevard and Sittee Street, Mopan Street up to the riverside, St. Jude Street, Hondo Street; Central American Boulevard between Cemetery Road and Freedom Street, Daker Street, Coffin Street, Elston Kerr Street, Rosalie Street, Antelope Street Extension, Iguana Street Extension, Pelican Street Extension, Raccoon Street Extension, Sister Mary Benedict Street, Neal Pen Road Extension, Arlington Drive, Trinity Street, Unity Street, Louise Bevans Street, South Creek Road, Ramsey Street, Muhammed Ali Street, Benbow Street, Rudan Street, Neal Pen Road, Haynes Street, Kraal Road, Supal Street, Boots Crescent, Monroe Street, Matura Street and Doris Brooks Street.

6:00am to 6:15am and 1:45pm to 2:00pm

Mahogany Street between Casuarina and Holy Emmanuel Streets including Black Orchid, Jasmine Periwinkle and Hibiscus Streets; Marigold, Fern and Croton Lanes; Tibruce, Carnation, Heart, Scaber, and Venus Flytrap Streets; Western Avenue and Electric Avenues; Violet, Police, Sunflower, Gordon, Cannondale, Hyde, Raleigh, Jones, Diego, Balan and Riverside Streets; Monkey Boulevard, Complex Avenue; Cumberbatch, Gladden, Brown and Giles Streets; Mapp Street, Cran Street, Slaughterhouse Road, Freetown Road, St. Thomas Street, St. Peters Street, Dunn Street, Meighan Avenue, G Street, K Street, 6th Street, Princess Margaret Drive, St. Matthew Street, St. Charles Street, St. Mark Street, A Street, 9th Street, Lizarraga Avenue, Princess Margaret Drive, Moho Caye and entire West Landivar Area including Teacher Street, University Drive, Bachelor Avenue, Campus Avenue, Graduate Crescent and Chancellor Avenue.

BEL apologizes for the inconvenience caused. These scheduled power outages are necessary for the Company to conduct maintenance of the Belize City Substation, transmission system and distribution system, including replacement of poles, and removal of hazardous vegetation growing into power lines.