Belize News, Reporter.bz

Officer Accused Of Shooting Major, Gets Bail – Attorney Comments
July 31
17:59 2019
Wednesday, July 31st. 2019 – See also Chronology – related News Articles
Today, two weeks after the shooting of Allyson Major at the foot of the Swing Bridge in Belize City, the Police Corporal who allegedly pulled the trigger, causing Major’s death, was charged for Manslaughter by Negligence. Cpl. Kent Martinez was offered and met bail, and his attorney Dickie Bradley was available for an interview following the arraignment.
