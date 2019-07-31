Belize News, Reporter.bz

Guatemalan Found Dead In Camalote Village

July 31
17:39 2019
Wednesday, July 31st. 2019 –

The body of the Guatemalan man discovered dead this afternoon has been identified as that of Manuel Barrera, 79. Barrera was discovered on the floor of his home in the Young Bank area of Camalote. Because of the advanced state of decomposition, we understand that the body will be taken to the medical school on the Burrell Boom road for a postmortem examination.

