Belize News, Reporter.bz

A team of British surgeons at the famous Great Ormond Street Children’s Pediatric Hospital in London have succeeded in separating two little girls who were born sharing the same head. Each girl had separate brains, but these were fused together with a tangle of nerves and blood vessels.

The team, headed by lead surgeons Owasi Jeelani and David Dunway, set out to separate the girls so that each could live independently of each other. They also had to reconstruct the fragments of skull which protect the brain.

A wealthy Pakistani businessman, Murtasa Lakhani, agreed to meet the expenses of the surgery because the twins, Safa and Marwa, are from Pakistan. .

Conjoined twins develop from a single fertilized egg. They are always identical, but they have different personalities. Safa and Marva were joined at the top of the head, crown to crown, facing opposite directions.

The first surgery took place on October 15, 2018. It lasted 15 hours. Twenty surgeons were assembled for this first phase. the surgery had to be done in stages because it is necessary for some parts to heal before the surgeons can go on.

The second surgical procedure took place one month later This was to divide the shared veins and arteries so that each brain will have its own set. This procedure lasted more than 20 hours. Four months later the third surgery took place. This procedure was to separate the girls by cutting through their conjoined skull. The girls had already endured 35 hours of surgery but now they have to go through 7 hours more.

In this procedure the remaining connections of bone, brain and tissue are severed, and the two small bodies are finally separated.

From here on the girls went to separate surgeries to remake their skulls. This was done by an expert plastic surgeon using a 3D camera to make the skull segments.

