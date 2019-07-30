Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, July 30th. 2019 –

The bizarre circumstances about the murder of 23 year old Yanira Novelo and the stabbing of her young 4 year old son, who was found wondering on the San Lorenzo road in Orange Walk, and including the statements he made about “his mother being held captive on a farm”, has made many Belizeans wonder what kind of demons are in Belize , and why they would do such horrific crimes to innocent people, including young children.

For context we must look at the information in our news articles of July 9th. and the UPDATE on July 12th. 2019.

Today the family of Yanira Novelo 23, has come forward protesting the lack of development in her murder investigation.

Eight days ago Yanira’s purse was found in a cane-field, two miles from the crime scene on the San Lorenzo Road. Her father Gregorio Novelo, disclosed that his daughter was strangled to death. The postmortem results also revealed that the young mother was stabbed multiple times to the body, after her death.

Based on his daughter’s behavior and level of caution, Gregorio suspects that she was murdered by someone she knew and trusted.

The family is pleading to anyone with information on Yanira’s death, to please contact the family.

