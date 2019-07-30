Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, July 30th. 2019 –

In a release issued this afternoon (July 30th.), The Ministry of National Security “informs that the preliminary investigation into the shooting incident that caused the death of Alyson Major has concluded.

On the directive of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Cpl. Kent Martinez is being charged for manslaughter by negligence.” We are told that while ‘Manslaughter’ can carry a penalty of up to life imprisonment, ‘Manslaughter by Negligence’ is a lesser charge, and carries a maximum sentence of 5 years, but more likely just a fine.

